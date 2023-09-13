Create New Account
Our Trip To Grandin, Florida for a Revival
Robertbreaker
I was asked to preach a revival at the historic Paran Baptist Church, a local organization started in 1856 in Grandin, Florida. Here are the sermons I preached at the revival…

Sermon 1: What Jesus DID For You: https://www.brighteon.com/70a39cb5-f853-43f6-95ea-0994cfc32172

Sermon 2: What Will YOU Do For Jesus?: https://www.brighteon.com/1ffc883b-9823-481d-bfde-1b1263fead57

Sermon 3: What Will Jesus Give You For Your Service: https://www.brighteon.com/97c177ef-16bf-46c3-a8b0-9424e3c685e5

