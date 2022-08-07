ALEX JONES: THE TRAGIC HERO OF SANDY HOOK

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looking at somewhere near a combination of 50+ million dollars in fines and settlements. Alex Jones is staring into the Abyss. And it is staring back.
Alex Jones caused $4 million in damages to two Sandy Hook parents, jury finds - CNN