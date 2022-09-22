Improve Your Life by Balancing Neurotransmitters Naturally

To book a consultation go to my website
0:00 Introduction
0:12 Balancing Neurotransmitters Naturally
0:51 What Neurotransmitters Do
1:35 How Neurotransmitters Work
2:29 Causes of Neurotransmitter Imbalance
4:40 The Most Important Neurotransmitters
5:33 Serotonin: The “Happiness Molecule”
6:09 Serotonin Deficiency: Signs, Symptoms, Solutions
6:38 Tryptophan
7:34 Serotonin Supplements.
7:46 5 HTP
8:30 Dopamine: The “Motivation Molecule”
9:07 Dopamine Deficiency, Depression and Mental Health
9:35 Increasing Dopamine
10:07 Tyrosine
10:20 Food
10:51 Supplements
11:14 Bacopa
11:32 Exercise
12:06 Acetylcholine: Memory, Focus and Learning
13:29 Alpha GPC Choline
13:47 CDP Choline
14:10 Supplements
14:22 Drug Side Effects
14:54 GABA: Nature’s Valium
15:42 How to Increase GABA
16:13 GABA Supplement
16:51 Taurine
17:01 GABA Supplements
17:32 Yoga
17:44 Neurotransmitter Levels Testing
18:24 Conclusion
18:53 Consultation & More Info
