Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Improve Your Life by Balancing Neurotransmitters Naturally
43 views
channel image
Holistic Herbalist
Published 2 months ago |

To book a consultation go to my website


www.holisticherbalist.org



Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.



http://www.holisticherbalist.org/donation


0:00 Introduction

0:12 Balancing Neurotransmitters Naturally

0:51 What Neurotransmitters Do

1:35 How Neurotransmitters Work

2:29 Causes of Neurotransmitter Imbalance

4:40 The Most Important Neurotransmitters


5:33 Serotonin: The “Happiness Molecule”

6:09 Serotonin Deficiency: Signs, Symptoms, Solutions

6:38 Tryptophan

7:34 Serotonin Supplements.

7:46 5 HTP


8:30 Dopamine: The “Motivation Molecule”

9:07 Dopamine Deficiency, Depression and Mental Health

9:35 Increasing Dopamine

10:07 Tyrosine

10:20 Food

10:51 Supplements

11:14 Bacopa

11:32 Exercise


12:06 Acetylcholine: Memory, Focus and Learning

13:29 Alpha GPC Choline

13:47 CDP Choline

14:10 Supplements

14:22 Drug Side Effects


14:54 GABA: Nature’s Valium

15:42 How to Increase GABA

16:13 GABA Supplement

16:51 Taurine

17:01 GABA Supplements

17:32 Yoga


17:44 Neurotransmitter Levels Testing

18:24 Conclusion

18:53 Consultation & More Info

Keywords
healthresearchdepressionconcentrationlifeholisticexercisesupplementsdiettraditionalchemicalanxietymentalyourimproveproblemsfocusmoodnaturallyacidstiredherbalistneurotransmitteraminoconcentrating

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket