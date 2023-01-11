Create New Account
'Biden has committed more crimes than any other President' | David Horowitz
Published 16 hours ago |

Biden has committed more crimes against the American people than any other President, observes David Horowitz. In 2022 alone the open border alone has resulted in 110,000 deaths from fentanyl and 33,000 murders by illegal aliens. As seen on NEWSMAX's "Chris Salcedo Show."

