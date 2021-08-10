© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Next Phase of Human Evolution Crossing the Neobiological Frontier with Graphene and Genetic Engineering
Follow
3
Share
Report
140 views • August 10, 2021
More info:
http://silview.media/2021/05/12/magnetogenetics-isnt-this-why-vaxxers-turn-into-fridge-doors-and-magnets-stick-on-them/
Discussion at 1E9 THE_CONFERENCE 2020 with Michael Greve (Forever Healthy Foundation), Carolina Aguilar (INBRAIN Neuroelectronics) and Vitaly Ponomarev (Centaura).
http://silview.media/2021/05/12/magnetogenetics-isnt-this-why-vaxxers-turn-into-fridge-doors-and-magnets-stick-on-them/
Discussion at 1E9 THE_CONFERENCE 2020 with Michael Greve (Forever Healthy Foundation), Carolina Aguilar (INBRAIN Neuroelectronics) and Vitaly Ponomarev (Centaura).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.