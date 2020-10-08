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Mainstream Media Openly Announces UN Takeover of US Elections
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889 views • October 08, 2020
In this emergency message to patriots and Infowarriors everywhere, Alex Jones explains how the UN takeover of US elections pitched and pushed by the American, leftist media fulfils the ultimate goal of global government and world domination.
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