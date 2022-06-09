Secret Service TAKEDOWN of Woman Protestor During ⁦

POTUS Motorcade in Smell A





According to the media, the unidentified woman said she was protesting for women’s rights. The motorcade she jumped in front of was not carrying any officials at the time.





source,

@FOXLA

@HaileyBWinslow





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