MTG's Street Interview On The Biden Crime Family

This amazing interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene sheds quite a lot of light on the crimes and cover-ups that appear to be run by the Bidens.
Being that the interview was given outside of Congress, one may ask, isn't this open to a defamation lawsuit? Well, not unless too many illegal operations by the Bidens could be exposed in a court of law.
pc sun22:53
