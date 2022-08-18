Vaccine & shedding solutions

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Humanity is under attack. Protect yourself and others by following detox pathways to counter the effects of the vaccine. Fasting, pine needle tea, quercetin, D3+K2 or sunlight exposure UVB rays, zeolite, bentonite clay, c60, active charcoal, diatomacious earth; detox daily. Colloidal silver, iodine, nose and throat spray are good when there are a lot of chemtrails. Borax in tiny amounts is also helpful.