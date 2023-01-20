Alex Jones Infowars Interview Dr Judy Mikovits PhD The Real Dr. Judy A. Mikovits

Banned Youtube Videos
January 18, 2023
Live on January 17 2023 on InfoWars, Alex Jones asks Dr Judy Mikovits PhD her perspective on the Covid agenda, now that the general public can see that she was right all along!
Support Alex Jones in his continued path to Truth! https://www.conspiracyfact.info
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9RFSBiod9ynR/
