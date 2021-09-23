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Five in Ten 9/24/21: The Friday Five - Evidence of Sodom
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22 views • September 23, 2021
A peer-reviewed academic paper published this week documents hard evidence of a Tunguska-like explosion in the atmosphere that destroyed an ancient city near Jericho that fits the biblical description of Sodom.
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5) The contrived border crisis; 4) COVID cases dropping, but experts still pushing booster jabs; 3) China threatens Australia, Taiwan; 2) Biden pushes Great Reset at UN; 1) Scientists present evidence for Tunguska-like destruction of what may be ancient Sodom.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv
5) The contrived border crisis; 4) COVID cases dropping, but experts still pushing booster jabs; 3) China threatens Australia, Taiwan; 2) Biden pushes Great Reset at UN; 1) Scientists present evidence for Tunguska-like destruction of what may be ancient Sodom.
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