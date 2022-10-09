”ALTERNATIVES” to the the cashless society - avoid the digital gulag

Today's guests will be speaking www.theredpillexpo.com

Today's Guest: David Morgan, Monetary Analyst, Publisher of The Morgan Report: How Precious Metals can Protect you from the Cashless Society & Social Credits.

Guest: Kent Lewiss, Creator of the Freedom-Social Internet platform and the 1776 Crypto-Token: New Monetary System to be Launched in November

I am contacted on a daily basis by friends and family concerned about the escalating dollar inflation and the rumors of impending economic collapse at both a national and international level. Their alarm is well founded, and reflects the lack of faith in the current national and international leadership that has been taking us from one false flag calamity to another, and not by accident.

President Franklin Roosevelt is quoted as saying "nothing that happens in government happens by accident. If it happens you can bet that it was planned that way".

The sad truth is that since the adoption of the Federal Reserve Act in 1913, we have been part of a planned exercise to steal the wealth of average working and saving Americans through usery (interest) and inflation until no-one owns anything but the bankers and financial elite that designed the system for just that purpose.

In fact, the same process has been practiced all over the world by a very small but elite group of international banksters with one common goal in mind; fleece the public until the whole system is about to collapse, then implode all national fiat currencies in a way that forces everyone to accept a worldwide digital cashless society that these banking elite designed and totally control.

Then they can tie digital money into an international social credit system that forces citizens into total acquiescence and compliance if they want to eat or live; a system of complete servitude.

The Founding Fathers understood the power and potential evil of Central Banks and battled Hamilton and the Federalists, knowing that control of the money meant control of the people.

Our Constitution is specific about the definition of sound money.

Corrupt politicians and the enormous influence of international bankers have destroyed any semblance of monetary stability here or abroad by denying that constitutional logic.

The trick will be in building an asset backed monetary system that functions digitally without vulnerabilities to hacking and control by central banks.

We will look at a few possibilities that might allow that to work.

This podcast is in no way meant to provide investment advice; merely information for your individual discernment.

