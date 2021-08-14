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MEN'S HISTORY MONTH 2021 - Hard Working Men
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August is upon us once again and it's time to celebrate Men's History Month. This year we remember some hard working Men, not that we have time to go over them all. Men are the foundation of the nation, and of the world. We need to rebuild Men with the idea of America's founding, and Men should step up and lead the way.
Video editing by Cash Daily
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Video editing by Cash Daily
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
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