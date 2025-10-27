Wim Hof Breathing: 10 Minutes That Will Change Your Energy (Complete Guide)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I can't believe I quit doing this for so long. It takes 10-15 minutes and makes such a difference in your energy, oxygen processing, and mental clarity.
This is the Wim Hof breathing method. If you don't know Wim Hof, look him up - the guy hiked through mountains in just boots and shorts using mental control to heat his entire body. It's wild.
The technique is simple: three sets of controlled breathing that manages your carbon dioxide levels. Same technique deep sea divers use right before they dive.
Here's how it works:
Set 1 (and repeat 3 times total):
1. Breathe in through nose, out through mouth - faster than normal
2. Do this for about 90 seconds (30-40 breaths)
3. After the last breath, exhale and hold your breath for 90 seconds
4. After 90 seconds, take a deep breath in and hold for 15 seconds
5. Repeat
That's it. Three sets of this pattern takes 10-15 minutes total.
What happens:
Your energy changes. Your ability to process oxygen improves. You're doing conscious breathing - in through the nose, out through the mouth. It's all about carbon dioxide management.
I learned about nose breathing from Andrew Weil on Colbert. Colbert asked him: "If there was one thing you could get everybody to magically know and accept as true, what would it be?" His answer: breathing correctly.
Then James Nestor went on all the podcasts (including Rogan) talking about the science of nose breathing. Your nasal passages process air differently - you get way more oxygen with less tax on the body.
I'm a tennis player (now pickleball), and I used to wonder why Djokovic would breathe so hard through his nose between points. Like struggling to get air through his nostrils. Why not just breathe through his mouth?
Then I tried it. The difference was incredible. Breathing through my nose allowed me to get my oxygen back QUICKER. Runners are training to breathe through their nose as much as possible for the same reason.
The Wim Hof method is something you can do right when you wake up. 10-15 minutes and your world changes. I'm telling you, it's hard to believe until you try it for a few days.
00:01- Getting Back Into the Wim Hof Breathing Exercise
00:10- Takes 10-11 Minutes and Makes a Huge Difference
00:25- Who is Wim Hof? The Iceman Explained
00:33- It's All About Carbon Dioxide Management
00:40- How to Do the Breathing Technique
00:57- Breathe In Through Nose, Out Through Mouth
01:23- After 90 Seconds, Hold Your Breath Empty
01:44- Hold for a Minute and a Half
02:26- Take a Deep Breath and Hold for 15 Seconds
02:30- Do This Three Times for 10-15 Minutes
02:35- Your Energy Will Completely Change
02:47- Andrew Weil: Breathing Correctly Changes Everything
03:18- James Nestor on the Science of Nose Breathing
03:39- You Get Way More Oxygen Through Your Nose
03:50- Djokovic's Secret: Breathing Through His Nose
04:47- Morning Breathing Routine Demonstration
05:13- Do This for 10-15 Minutes and Your World Will Change