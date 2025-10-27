Wim Hof Breathing: 10 Minutes That Will Change Your Energy (Complete Guide)

I can't believe I quit doing this for so long. It takes 10-15 minutes and makes such a difference in your energy, oxygen processing, and mental clarity.

This is the Wim Hof breathing method. If you don't know Wim Hof, look him up - the guy hiked through mountains in just boots and shorts using mental control to heat his entire body. It's wild.

The technique is simple: three sets of controlled breathing that manages your carbon dioxide levels. Same technique deep sea divers use right before they dive.

Here's how it works:

Set 1 (and repeat 3 times total):

1. Breathe in through nose, out through mouth - faster than normal

2. Do this for about 90 seconds (30-40 breaths)

3. After the last breath, exhale and hold your breath for 90 seconds

4. After 90 seconds, take a deep breath in and hold for 15 seconds

5. Repeat

That's it. Three sets of this pattern takes 10-15 minutes total.

What happens:

Your energy changes. Your ability to process oxygen improves. You're doing conscious breathing - in through the nose, out through the mouth. It's all about carbon dioxide management.

I learned about nose breathing from Andrew Weil on Colbert. Colbert asked him: "If there was one thing you could get everybody to magically know and accept as true, what would it be?" His answer: breathing correctly.

Then James Nestor went on all the podcasts (including Rogan) talking about the science of nose breathing. Your nasal passages process air differently - you get way more oxygen with less tax on the body.

I'm a tennis player (now pickleball), and I used to wonder why Djokovic would breathe so hard through his nose between points. Like struggling to get air through his nostrils. Why not just breathe through his mouth?

Then I tried it. The difference was incredible. Breathing through my nose allowed me to get my oxygen back QUICKER. Runners are training to breathe through their nose as much as possible for the same reason.

The Wim Hof method is something you can do right when you wake up. 10-15 minutes and your world changes. I'm telling you, it's hard to believe until you try it for a few days.



