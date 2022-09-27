Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Todd Callendar - Stopping the WHO, Camps & Medical Tyranny with Targeted Strategies
311 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Maria Zeee


September 26, 2022


Attorney Todd Callendar joins us to discuss the need for targeted strategies to stop quarantine camps being utilised to imprison citizens, Biden's Executive Order to advance transhumanism, end the patenting of human beings and exiting the system of medical martial law being built globally.


For more info visit: https://www.truthforhealth.org/

https://vaxxchoice.com/


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Subscribe to RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:


https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lng91-todd-callendar-stopping-the-who-camps-and-medical-tyranny-with-targeted-str.html


Keywords
healthpresidentglobalistsexecutive orderbidenjoemedicinewhomedicaltyrannyelitesmartial lawtargetedquarantinetranshumanismattorneycampslawfarestrategiesgreat resetmaria zeeetodd callendarpatenting humans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket