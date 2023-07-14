Walter Veith - I Think, Therefore HE Is

Can it be that some people ask themselves the questions: "If we look at ourselves, then we ask how we can be saved. But if we look at Christ, how can we be lost? Yes, Christ has done everything to lay the foundation! Nevertheless, there are conditions that every human being has to fulfill in order to meet Christ and to spend eternity with Him. Christ is the example in everything. He is the central point of every thought relevant to salvation. Must it not then also be that His life, His merits and His righteousness must be claimed in order to one day look Him in His loving face? In this study, Prof. Veith deals with the different ways of thinking in connection with these questions. This study brings wonderful insights and helps to better understand the work of Jesus in its depth. And it will help you to put your personal faith to the test. Even more, it will prepare you to help others who are grappling with these important questions. Faith. Faith is the way to the future.

