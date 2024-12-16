© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week December 9-15, 2024
▪️After a brief lull, Russian troops again launched a combined strike on enemy facilities in the western regions of Ukraine. In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the incoming strikes were noted in the area of Burshtyn TPP and Kolomyia airfield, while in Cherkassy region Kaniv HPP was hit.
▪️At the same time in the center of Dnipro, local guerrillas detonated an explosive device on the grounds of the regional military enlistment office. As a result of the detonation, at least one military enlistment office officer was eliminated and several other police officers and AFU servicemen were injured.
▪️Ukrainian forces, in turn, after a long period of time again tried to attack the military airfield in Saratov. The drone was shot down on approach to the facility without causing any damage to the infrastructure.
▪️The enemy did not ignore the facilities of the fuel and energy complex. As a result of an incoming UAV attack on the territory of the Bryansk loading point, a fire broke out at the facility, which was quickly extinguished.
▪️Another energy facility was hit by a Ukrainian drone raid on an oil storage facility near Oryol. As a result of UAV detonation, two fuel tanks caught fire, which were extinguished after 23 hours.
▪️In addition, Ukrainian forcrs attacked the Rostov region for the first time with U.S. operational-tactical missiles. As a result of air defense operation, two missiles were shot down and four more were deflected by REB systems. There was no significant damage.
▪️The barracks buildings of the Interior Ministry's special regiment in Grozny have also been hit twice this week. As a result of one of the Ukrainian drone attacks, at least four men of the guard were wounded.
▪️And in the Leningrad region, one of the Ukrainian drones was conducting reconnaissance in the area of Vysotsky Island. As a result of the work of air defense forces, the drone fell into the Gulf of Finland, no damage or casualties.
@rybar