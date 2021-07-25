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PLANNEDILLUSION NEWS WEEKLY #28 - WAYNE CUNNINGTON - UNINFORMED, MISLED AND VACCINE DAMAGED
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160 views • July 25, 2021
Also available at https://www.plannedillusion.com/news-weekly-28
YOUR SUPPORT DURING TROUBLED TIMES IS VITAL
To support PLannedilLusion head to : https://www.plannedillusion.com/support
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
In this episode
We hear from Wayne Cunnington, a victimg of the propaganda, deception and lies that have cost many thousands across the world their lives, not to mention the close to a million who are now officially vaccine damaged. We hear from Wayne and get an insight into how easy the sleeping masses can be fooled. Wayne who is now suffering from the Astrazeneca Injection wants to tell his story and warn others to be informed before making a decision that could be fatal in the short term or lead to a life of suffering and uncertainty
To Contact Wayne and engage
heavensair.bandcamp.com/album/a-glittering-landscape
Paypal - [email protected]
MRWAYNECUNNINGTON
"We want to be seen, We want to be heard and We want to be believed..." Red heart #HearUs #WeHearYou #WeSeeYou #WeBelieveYou
Please sign the petition
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/587380
Other stories from the vaccine damaaged
http://C19VaxReactions.com
Sound Track:
'Beyond These Walls' [Meditative Cinematic Orchestral CC-BY] - SCOTT BUCKLEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsdeY3ogK-g
To Contact PLannedilLusion:
Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/plannedillusion
email: [email protected]
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
blog: https://www.plannedsupplies.com/blogs/news
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
YOUR SUPPORT DURING TROUBLED TIMES IS VITAL
To support PLannedilLusion head to : https://www.plannedillusion.com/support
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
In this episode
We hear from Wayne Cunnington, a victimg of the propaganda, deception and lies that have cost many thousands across the world their lives, not to mention the close to a million who are now officially vaccine damaged. We hear from Wayne and get an insight into how easy the sleeping masses can be fooled. Wayne who is now suffering from the Astrazeneca Injection wants to tell his story and warn others to be informed before making a decision that could be fatal in the short term or lead to a life of suffering and uncertainty
To Contact Wayne and engage
heavensair.bandcamp.com/album/a-glittering-landscape
Paypal - [email protected]
MRWAYNECUNNINGTON
"We want to be seen, We want to be heard and We want to be believed..." Red heart #HearUs #WeHearYou #WeSeeYou #WeBelieveYou
Please sign the petition
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/587380
Other stories from the vaccine damaaged
http://C19VaxReactions.com
Sound Track:
'Beyond These Walls' [Meditative Cinematic Orchestral CC-BY] - SCOTT BUCKLEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsdeY3ogK-g
To Contact PLannedilLusion:
Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/plannedillusion
email: [email protected]
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
blog: https://www.plannedsupplies.com/blogs/news
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
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