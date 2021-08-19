© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Clock Is Ticking and Mandatory Injections Are Coming For All Of Us
Follow
1
Share
Report
200 views • August 19, 2021
Ontario teachers’ unions want stricter COVID-19 vaccination policy
https://archive.is/sb0pt
Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont. mandates COVID-19 vaccination for anyone on campus
https://archive.is/euhQL
COVID-19: LHSC, MLHU react to provincial vaccination policy for health, education workers
https://archive.is/Nvzmm
Live Nation Canada to require vaccination proof or negative test at concerts
https://archive.is/UDXau
The Latest: Big Florida school district imposes mask mandate
https://archive.is/AXRKW
UHN considers leave of absence and terminations for unvaccinated staff
https://archive.is/eTJfE
Hinshaw: Alberta looking at legality of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in workplaces
https://archive.is/0JFXV
Should B.C. require COVID-19 vaccinations for school staff and bring back mandatory masks?
https://archive.is/yIisP
Porter becomes first Canadian airline to mandate COVID-19 testing or vaccination
https://archive.is/7ruv8
Melbourne enters 200th day of lockdown, as Victoria state records highest number of Covid cases during 2nd wave
https://archive.is/XKaJt
'Miserable' breakthrough COVID-19 cases are increasing, but experts aren't sure how common they are
https://archive.is/iVTuN
Survey shows little sympathy for unvaccinated, Sask. residents less likely to mask up
https://archive.is/d1W7K
Most Canadians unsympathetic to unvaccinated who get sick with COVID-19, poll finds
https://archive.is/1vnnm
Majority of Canadians support mandatory vaccines, say COVID-19 a top election issue: poll
https://archive.is/ShFxQ
Jabbed adults infected with Delta ‘can match virus levels of unvaccinated’
https://archive.is/QcG4j
2 Ontario PC MPPs given until Thursday to get COVID-19 vaccine or face caucus removal
https://archive.is/MUj4o
Biden urges all fully-vaccinated US adults to get booster jabs, after CDC & FDA say immunity wanes over time
https://archive.is/RbtAX
Moderna May Start HIV Vaccine Trials As Early As This Week
https://archive.is/b4thV
Moderna's Pipeline
https://www.modernatx.com/pipeline
Pfizer Pipeline
https://www.pfizer.com/science/drug-product-pipeline
AstraZeneca Our pipeline
https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-therapy-areas/pipeline.html
Help keep thedtrain rolling with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
https://archive.is/sb0pt
Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont. mandates COVID-19 vaccination for anyone on campus
https://archive.is/euhQL
COVID-19: LHSC, MLHU react to provincial vaccination policy for health, education workers
https://archive.is/Nvzmm
Live Nation Canada to require vaccination proof or negative test at concerts
https://archive.is/UDXau
The Latest: Big Florida school district imposes mask mandate
https://archive.is/AXRKW
UHN considers leave of absence and terminations for unvaccinated staff
https://archive.is/eTJfE
Hinshaw: Alberta looking at legality of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in workplaces
https://archive.is/0JFXV
Should B.C. require COVID-19 vaccinations for school staff and bring back mandatory masks?
https://archive.is/yIisP
Porter becomes first Canadian airline to mandate COVID-19 testing or vaccination
https://archive.is/7ruv8
Melbourne enters 200th day of lockdown, as Victoria state records highest number of Covid cases during 2nd wave
https://archive.is/XKaJt
'Miserable' breakthrough COVID-19 cases are increasing, but experts aren't sure how common they are
https://archive.is/iVTuN
Survey shows little sympathy for unvaccinated, Sask. residents less likely to mask up
https://archive.is/d1W7K
Most Canadians unsympathetic to unvaccinated who get sick with COVID-19, poll finds
https://archive.is/1vnnm
Majority of Canadians support mandatory vaccines, say COVID-19 a top election issue: poll
https://archive.is/ShFxQ
Jabbed adults infected with Delta ‘can match virus levels of unvaccinated’
https://archive.is/QcG4j
2 Ontario PC MPPs given until Thursday to get COVID-19 vaccine or face caucus removal
https://archive.is/MUj4o
Biden urges all fully-vaccinated US adults to get booster jabs, after CDC & FDA say immunity wanes over time
https://archive.is/RbtAX
Moderna May Start HIV Vaccine Trials As Early As This Week
https://archive.is/b4thV
Moderna's Pipeline
https://www.modernatx.com/pipeline
Pfizer Pipeline
https://www.pfizer.com/science/drug-product-pipeline
AstraZeneca Our pipeline
https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-therapy-areas/pipeline.html
Help keep thedtrain rolling with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.