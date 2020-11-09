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Sublidecor wood-effect imitation alumium profiles and sheets main machine model SUBLIDEOR 700 Sublibag 1x10
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10 views • November 09, 2020
SUBLIDEOR 700 Sublibag 1x10
Sublidecor wood-effect imitation alumium profiles and sheets main machine.
It consists from the oven room, the profile loading trolley at one side of the oven including 10 positions for equal profiles which moves in and out of the oven room. Vacuum unit is used to hold the transfer film bags in full contact with the profiles, assuring sublimation in every profile detail.
At the other side of the oven room a second trolley moves in and out for sheets and other special items.
Loading of the profiles from one open side of the trolley permitting the operators to work better also deep inside. At the end of the curing cycle the vacuum action reverses into blowing action in order to separate the film from the decorated profiles.
Hot air is directed through jet slots specially designed, providing high air speed, hence assuring quick and uniform heating of profiles and sheets.
Temperature uniformity is the most crucial parameter of sublimation technology.
Productivity reaches 50 profiles / hour depending always on the kind of profiles and skill of operators. Three operators needed.
Maximum profile dimension 7000 x 250 x 150 mm.
Minimum profile length 4000 mm.
Maximum sheet surface 2500 x 1250 mm.
Total heating power: 200.000 Kcal / hour.
Total machine power: 10 kW.
Overall dimensions of the machine: 24.000 x 2.000 x 2.250 mm.
Sublidecor wood-effect imitation alumium profiles and sheets main machine.
It consists from the oven room, the profile loading trolley at one side of the oven including 10 positions for equal profiles which moves in and out of the oven room. Vacuum unit is used to hold the transfer film bags in full contact with the profiles, assuring sublimation in every profile detail.
At the other side of the oven room a second trolley moves in and out for sheets and other special items.
Loading of the profiles from one open side of the trolley permitting the operators to work better also deep inside. At the end of the curing cycle the vacuum action reverses into blowing action in order to separate the film from the decorated profiles.
Hot air is directed through jet slots specially designed, providing high air speed, hence assuring quick and uniform heating of profiles and sheets.
Temperature uniformity is the most crucial parameter of sublimation technology.
Productivity reaches 50 profiles / hour depending always on the kind of profiles and skill of operators. Three operators needed.
Maximum profile dimension 7000 x 250 x 150 mm.
Minimum profile length 4000 mm.
Maximum sheet surface 2500 x 1250 mm.
Total heating power: 200.000 Kcal / hour.
Total machine power: 10 kW.
Overall dimensions of the machine: 24.000 x 2.000 x 2.250 mm.
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