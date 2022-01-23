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One Can't Have Hope Without Assurance and Assurance Without Hope !
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0 view • January 23, 2022
Hebrews 6:11
“And we desire that every one of you do shew the same diligence to the full assurance of hope unto the end:”
King James Version
“And we desire that every one of you do shew the same diligence to the full assurance of hope unto the end:”
King James Version
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