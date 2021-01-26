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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Isaiah 55:6-9, 20210124
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106 views • January 26, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: for Christian Believers, Isaiah 55:6-9, 20210124
FCGC Sermon: Return to GOD 1B, Isaiah 55:6-9; Matt 6:24-34; Philip 4:6-7; 1 Tim 2:1-3; Psalm 37:24-26; 55:22; Job 42:6
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with FCG Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST: Contact us: [email protected]
FCGC Sermon: Return to GOD 1B, Isaiah 55:6-9; Matt 6:24-34; Philip 4:6-7; 1 Tim 2:1-3; Psalm 37:24-26; 55:22; Job 42:6
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with FCG Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST: Contact us: [email protected]
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