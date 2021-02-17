© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR LEE MERIT: THE VAXX IS PREPARING THE WORLD FOR A MASS DEATH EVENT
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
966 views • February 17, 2021
The Covid Vaccines will allow future coronaviruses to enter your body and multiply without any resistance. So, when the Chinese military weaponizes the next coronavirus EVERYONE VACCINATED WILL DIE.
This current mRNA vaccine is preparing the world for a mass DEATH EVENT when BILLIONS WILL DIE ALL WITHIN A FEW WEEKS.
This is their intent.
All the vaxx companies are infiltrated by Chinese military agents and are compromised to prepare this.
Dr. Merit explains the medicine behind the warfare method and gives a lot of details about this new form of warfare.
This current mRNA vaccine is preparing the world for a mass DEATH EVENT when BILLIONS WILL DIE ALL WITHIN A FEW WEEKS.
This is their intent.
All the vaxx companies are infiltrated by Chinese military agents and are compromised to prepare this.
Dr. Merit explains the medicine behind the warfare method and gives a lot of details about this new form of warfare.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.