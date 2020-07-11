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Slow The World by KINZAZA
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5 views • July 11, 2020
Last night, we had a chance to discuss this video with a friend of ours in the context of the environmental movement. In short, our solution is very simple: 1. Defund the Pentagon (one of the biggest polluters in the world). 2. Criminalize Monsanto/Bayer, for poisoning everything that is alive on this planet.3. Make Dupont pay for their ever-lucrative, plastic poison industry, and every other untouchable corporation, or bank, who are in the business of killing our planet. 4. Hang all “philanthropists” who are financing all of the above, and yet have the audacity to make us feel guilty for the crimes that they are committing.
As The New World Chaos is approaching, slowing down is a natural thing to do. Let’s observe the reset as it occurs. Slow the world down.
Video and music by KINZAZA(®). All rights reserved. Music ©2008 KINZAZA. Video © 2015 KINZAZA http://www.kinzaza.com/
As The New World Chaos is approaching, slowing down is a natural thing to do. Let’s observe the reset as it occurs. Slow the world down.
Video and music by KINZAZA(®). All rights reserved. Music ©2008 KINZAZA. Video © 2015 KINZAZA http://www.kinzaza.com/
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