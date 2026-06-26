D-Day and the Fall of Nazi Germany

How did Nazi Germany finally collapse in World War II? ⚔️





From D-Day to the fall of Berlin, one campaign changed history forever.





🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/2TakoZZxu542mNiW1qggYc?si=8040eeb07f54492e





#worldwar2

#battleofberlin

#VictoryInEurope

#militaryhistory

#AlliedForces

#normandy