🌳 Unlocking Fruit Tree Alchemy! 🍎

πŸ€” Ever heard of "Franken trees"? Fruit trees are like magical blends. ✨ 🍎

πŸ‘©πŸŒΎ 🍎 Susan Poizner, an urban orchardist and the founder of Orchard People reveals the secret how successfully to grow fruit. πŸŒ³πŸ”

πŸŽ™οΈ https://bit.ly/3QEn1bd

🌿 To savor your favorite fruits, like honey crisp apples, you need grafted trees. πŸŒΏπŸ”§

βœ‚οΈ A snippet of the process: A cutting from the original or its descendant is grafted onto a rootstock. Result? Your desired fruit variety blooms! πŸ”„πŸŒ±πŸŒŸ

πŸš€ Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🌐