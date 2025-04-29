BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jesus vs. the Pharisees: A Bible Breakdown | Bible Skool Ep.2
Standupnow2022
Standupnow2022
15 views • 4 days ago

📖 Jesus heals, forgives & calls sinners! Honest convo on Mark 2 🙏 Bible Skool Ep.2 out now! ✝️🎙️


Express Your Faith Boldly ✝️👕 https://standupnowapparel.com/


In this episode of Bible Skool, we dive into Mark Chapter 2! We explore some of Jesus' most powerful moments: healing the paralyzed man, forgiving sins, calling Levi (Matthew) to follow Him, and why Jesus wasn’t afraid to sit and eat with sinners.


My co-host, who’s never read the Bible before, asks real and honest questions—no filters, no fancy theology. We break it all down with open conversation and genuine curiosity.


Whether you're new to the Bible or have read it for years, join us on this journey through God’s Word, one chapter at a time.


🙏 Topics we cover:

– Jesus heals and forgives

– The calling of Matthew

– Why the religious leaders were so upset

– Jesus' message of mercy over sacrifice


Subscribe and follow along! New episodes weekly.

🎙️ Bible Skool — Real People. Real Questions. Real Faith.


jesus christbible studygospel of markreading the wordunderstanding the word of godtrust the bibleshare your faith
