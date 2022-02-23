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Pfizer Child Death Toll: 16 Year Old Baseball Player Dies Days After Pfizer Vaxx
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101 views • February 23, 2022
Single father Ernest Ramirez has dedicated his time to raising his son, JR, and coaching a Little League baseball team. The two had a strong bond through baseball until 16-year-old JR dropped dead on the field from the Pfizer shot. Ernest Ramirez joined the Stew Peters Show to share about the media’s lies, his son’s death, and to sound the alarm on this murderous death-jab.
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