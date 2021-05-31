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0 view • May 31, 2021
Slide show to go along with an original modern protest song. Protesting the madness of our modern culture. There are no shortages of useful idiots in our country today. To many of us, the manipulation is obvious. Will clear thinking return to our Nation? I hope so. It also just struck me that this is being posted on Memorial Day. Thanks to all the Vets, I pray your sacrifice was not in vain.
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