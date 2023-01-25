Create New Account
Donnie Darko - Mad World, Indeed! Part 4 The Tale of a Spurious Timeline
The Open Scroll
Published 20 hours ago |

Why are Stargates being opened? Does it matter?


Did we save the best for last? Judge for yourself! The hit song, Mad World, has an important role to play. In this 4th and final installment of our decoding of the film, Donnie Darko, we cover the most layered up Janus and Piano Janus and Stargate ritual scenes!


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/DonnieDarkoDecode_4.mp4


Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#DonnieDarko


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
universemeaningdarko

