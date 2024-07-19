Trump Assassination attempt, FBI Deep State Fail: Tony Gosling, Basil Valentine, Patrick Henningsen

Inside the assassination attempt that rocked the world! Former US President Donald Trump vows he will 'not allow evil to win' after surviving terrifying attack





Donald Trump vowed he would 'not allow evil to win' after surviving a terrifying assassination attempt.





The former president has been tipped for a 'landslide' election win after a gunman opened fire at a rally in Pennsylvania.





America was left in uproar this weekend as dramatic photos of a blood-stained Mr Trump pumping his fist in the air circulated around the world.





Last night he announced he would not postpone the Republican National Convention, which starts today, where he will officially become the party's presidential nominee.





The would-be assassin was named yesterday as Thomas Crooks, 20, a registered Republican and high school 'outcast' who is believed to have acted alone.





In what is becoming the defining photograph of the US presidential election campaign so far, Trump pumped a fist at the crowd to signal that he was OK to his supporters





Last night, the US authorities found explosive devices in his car.





Armed with an AR-15 rifle, he crawled onto a roof just 130 yards from Mr Trump at a political rally in Butler on Saturday.





The US Secret Service – which guards political leaders – faced disturbing questions about how the gunman got close enough to shoot Mr Trump through the ear.





One audience member, who was named as retired fire chief Corey Comperatore, was killed in the attack.





Two other men injured in the shooting, who were named yesterday as David Dutch and James Copenhaver, were said to be in a stable condition.





In a defiant statement yesterday, Mr Trump posted on his platform Truth Social: 'Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.





'We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our faith and defiant in the face of wickedness.





'In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win.'





Political experts predicted Mr Trump could win a 'landslide' in November's election, referencing the shooting of Ronald Reagan in 1981 which was the last major US assassination attempt.





Nick Ferres, of Vantage Point Asset Management, said: 'From memory, Reagan went up 22 points in the polls after his assassination attempt.





'The election is likely to be a landslide. This probably reduces uncertainty.'





Witnesses said they told police a man with a gun was on a building overlooking the rally minutes before at least eight shots rang out.

Yearbook images have surfaced of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who opened fire on former President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. A resident confirmed the identity to DailyMail.com





Authorities found explosive materials in Crooks' vehicle and family home. Members of the Bethel Park community where Crooks is believed to have lived with his parents were swarmed by police and Secret Service on Sunday morning





Footage shows the crowd screaming 'he's got a gun' several times while the ex-president was speaking.





The attacker, who had no criminal record, reportedly used his father's weapon for the attack before Secret Service snipers shot him dead.





Mr Trump moved his head slightly moments before the bullet struck, which may have saved his life.





But Mr Comperatore, 50, who was sat behind the former president, was killed.





'Trump was a hair's breadth away from assassination': Minute by minute analysis





He moved barely an inch but it was enough to change the course of history. Against the backdrop of the Stars and Stripes and a brilliant blue sky, Donald Trump turned his head ever so slightly – and dodged a deadly bullet.





As a volley of shots rang out – one striking the former president in the upper part of his right ear – there was silence.





Then the screaming started. Mr Trump touched his ear and looked at his bloodied hand before ducking suddenly behind his podium.'





