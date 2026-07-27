How AI Learns to Control Humans, an interview with Rex Jones

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Artificial intelligence learns from patterns—but what happens when it begins predicting and influencing human decisions? This fascinating discussion explores behavior, data, and the delicate balance between convenience, freedom, and control in the digital age.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Data #DigitalLife #Technology #Privacy #Future #Innovation
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3:30End Screen