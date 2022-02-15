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THE CRIMES OF THE CLINTON FOUNDATION. PÅ SVENSKA EFTER 2,28
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110 views • February 15, 2022
1. THE CRIMES OF THE CLINTON FOUNDATION - MAX IGAN IN CONVERSATION WITH GEORGE WEBB FROM 2017
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YmhymTrTJLeK/
2. Durham Probe Confirms Treason: Clinton, Obama Espionage Against U.S. Government
https://rumble.com/vuxync-durham-probe-confirms-treason-clinton-obama-espionage-against-u.s.-governme.html
3. Trump Says Crimes Committed Against Him Should Be Punishable By Death. Trump has some strong words for those that betray America.
https://www.brighteon.com/d391e7ec-42b7-477d-aea1-667dac56f5b6
4. Moderna CEO Runs For Cover: Sells Moderna Stock, Suddenly Deletes Twitter
https://rumble.com/vuxyx2-moderna-ceo-runs-for-cover-sells-moderna-stock-suddenly-deletes-twitter.html
5. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr speaking on Jan 23, 2022 at the "Defeat the Mandates" rally in Washington, D.C. against vaccine mandates.This is fascism and totalitarianism he says.
https://www.brighteon.com/6a30e3cd-b677-4436-941b-97133fa52619
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YmhymTrTJLeK/
2. Durham Probe Confirms Treason: Clinton, Obama Espionage Against U.S. Government
https://rumble.com/vuxync-durham-probe-confirms-treason-clinton-obama-espionage-against-u.s.-governme.html
3. Trump Says Crimes Committed Against Him Should Be Punishable By Death. Trump has some strong words for those that betray America.
https://www.brighteon.com/d391e7ec-42b7-477d-aea1-667dac56f5b6
4. Moderna CEO Runs For Cover: Sells Moderna Stock, Suddenly Deletes Twitter
https://rumble.com/vuxyx2-moderna-ceo-runs-for-cover-sells-moderna-stock-suddenly-deletes-twitter.html
5. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr speaking on Jan 23, 2022 at the "Defeat the Mandates" rally in Washington, D.C. against vaccine mandates.This is fascism and totalitarianism he says.
https://www.brighteon.com/6a30e3cd-b677-4436-941b-97133fa52619
Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=Denny%20Abrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
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