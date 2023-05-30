IRS Whistleblower re Hunter Biden Case | Jonathan Turley

Jonathan Turley on the IRS Whistleblower who has come forward about the Hunter Biden Case: THIS IS SEISMIC. The dems have had a scorched earth campaign against whistleblowers. Its turning into a McCarthy like period.

Jason Chaffetz interviews Professor Jonathan Turley about the IRS Whistleblower who came forward to complain about the DOJ's interference ("slow walking") in the Hunter Biden case.









https://rumble.com/v2qfgja-irs-whistleblower-re-hunter-biden-case.html