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Predictive Programming: Amazon TV Series Had Scientists Create Sterilization Bio-Weapon Hidden In Vaccine
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171 views • June 23, 2021
This is real time predictive programming. UTOPIA 2020 which wrapped shooting in late 2019 before the COVID-19 hysteria has a mad scientist creating a fake pandemic and offering a vaccine which is actually a sterilizing bio weapon
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