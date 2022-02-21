Oregon Doctor’s License Revoked for Early COVID Treatment

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02/15/2022 Oregon doctor Dr. Steve Latulippe：He treated Covid patients in their early stage with 100% success. The medical boards abuse their power to have his license terminated, in order to penalize his telling the world that the Covid is easily treatable. The medical boards knew that the so called vaccine was coming. The Federation of State medical boards recently stated that they are coming after all of the doctors who are spreading the so called misinformation. He is for the truckers in the Truck Convoy movement, these truckers are doing what the medical doctors could not or would not do, to take back their own country.