READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 120

1 <A Song of Ascents.> In my distress I cried to the LORD, And He heard me.

2 Deliver my soul, O LORD, from lying lips And from a deceitful tongue.

3 What shall be given to you, Or what shall be done to you, You false tongue?

4 Sharp arrows of the warrior, With coals of the broom tree!

5 Woe is me, that I dwell in Meshech, That I dwell among the tents of Kedar!

6 My soul has dwelt too long With one who hates peace.

7 I am for peace; But when I speak, they are for war.

(Ps. 120:1-7 NKJ)