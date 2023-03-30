READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 120
1 <A Song of Ascents.> In my distress I cried to the LORD, And He heard me.
2 Deliver my soul, O LORD, from lying lips And from a deceitful tongue.
3 What shall be given to you, Or what shall be done to you, You false tongue?
4 Sharp arrows of the warrior, With coals of the broom tree!
5 Woe is me, that I dwell in Meshech, That I dwell among the tents of Kedar!
6 My soul has dwelt too long With one who hates peace.
7 I am for peace; But when I speak, they are for war.
(Ps. 120:1-7 NKJ)
