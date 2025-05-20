Morning Manna - May 20, 2025 - Romans 16:21–27 - Known to All Nations

In today’s episode, we complete our five-month journey through the Book of Romans. Paul’s closing words offer deep insight into the power of gospel partnerships, the humility of servant leadership, and the once-hidden mystery now revealed to all nations. Rick and Doc unpack the legacy of Tertius, the importance of teamwork in ministry, and the truth that the gospel has already been fully revealed—leaving no room for modern-day “mystery” profiteers.

This powerful conclusion reminds us that our obedience must be rooted in faith and our service grounded in humility. The spotlight belongs to Christ alone.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate: 5/20/25





