Noahide Laws Being Enforced

The killer said he was with "Operation First Commandment" which signifies the first of the seven Noahide Laws.

The seven Noahide laws are a set of seven universal moral commandments in Judaism, believed to have been given to Noah for all of humanity.

The Seven Noahide Laws

1. Do not worship false gods (Idolatry): This includes prohibitions against idolatry.

2. Do not curse God (Blasphemy): This prohibits blaspheming or cursing God's name.

3. Do not murder: This prohibits the taking of human life.

4. Do not steal (Theft): This prohibits theft and robbery.

5. Do not engage in illicit sexual relations (Immorality): This covers forbidden sexual relationships.

6. Do not eat the flesh of a live animal: This prohibits eating meat that has been severed from a living animal.

7. Establish courts of justice: This is the one positive commandment, requiring the creation of a system of law and courts to enforce the other six laws.

