💥🇮🇱 Israel: Alarms turn on only after first strikes.

The military spokesman of the Qassam Brigades, "Abu Obeida":

➡️We congratulate the Iranian response that extended across the entire geography of occupied Palestine and dealt a strong blow to the criminal occupation that thought that its rampage in the region and its aggression against its people could pass without punishment.

➡️This is an exceptional day in the history of the conflict, in which the fires of the nation’s resistance intersected in the skies of Palestine, and Tel Aviv was exposed to the strikes of the Mujahideen from Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine, and Iran. This is a call to all the free people of the nation to make a share in the liberation of Palestine.

⚠️Israeli media: IDF is preparing for "all-out war in the Middle East, tonight."

💥🇮🇱 90% of Iranian missiles successfully hit targets in Israel, according to a statement from the IRGC.

The missile attack from Iran did not damage the combat capabilities of the Israeli Air Force; the planes and all air defense systems are operating as usual, said an army spokesperson.

Following Iran's strikes on Israel, the U.S. stated that it does not want further escalation of the conflict, but the attack from Tehran must have consequences, said officials at the State Department.

The U.S. intends to further strengthen the sanctions regime against Iran, stated the White House, commenting on the possible consequences of the attack on Israel.

The (New) President of Iran (since July 28th) described the strike on Israel as a legitimate response to aggressive actions against Iranian interests and stated that the country is not seeking war.











