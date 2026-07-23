The Elites, War & Babylon Falls in 1 hour of Time 7-21-26@710 AM Shared 7-23-26

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the data centers, the elites of the world ruling behind the world's scenes, and the fall of Babylon-America in 1 hours' time. After I speak on the Salt Covenant of Father God's and how it applies today.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

Revelation 18:10 Standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Alas, alas that great city Babylon, that mighty city! for in one hour is thy judgment come.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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