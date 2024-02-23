DAMNING EVIDENCE: Fani & Wade Lied Under Oath about their relationship. Perjury.

LOVER BOY NATHAN WADE GOT GEO-TRACKED! Fani Willis and Lover Nathan Wade in Danger of Disqualification in Trump Case After Fresh Discovery of Cellphone Data Suggests They Lied Under Oath





According to a breaking report by the far-left Atlanta Journal-Constitution, authorities geo-tracked Nathan Wade and found that Nathan Wade made at least 35 visits to Fani’s neighborhood before he was hired as the lead prosecutor in the lawfare RICO case against President Trump and 18 Trump associates.





The information was included in a court submission filed on Friday.

Techno Fog notes that these revelations also corroborate the witness that contradicted both Willis and Wade already:

"These records are sufficient to erase any doubt in Judge McAfee’s mind. They support the testimony of Robin Yeartie, DA Willis’s former friend who testified that there was “no doubt” the relationship started before Wade became Special Prosecutor. They contradict the testimony from DA Willis and Wade."