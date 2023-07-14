Create New Account
РЕЗУЛЬТАТЫ РАСПЫЛЕНИЯ С ХИМТРЕЙЛОВ - шокирующая информация от специалиста по охране почв
Vera Nika
Шокирующая информация от Френсиса Мангельса, бывшего окружного биолога в городе Мак-Клауд, США, а также специалиста по охране почв Министерства сельского хозяйства США.

Он точно знает, о чем говорит.

"ХИМТРЕЙЛЫ — СМЕРТЕЛЬНОЕ ОРУЖИЕ АПОКАЛИПСИСА, или ХИМИОТРАССЫ — ПРОТИВ ЧЕЛОВЕЧЕСТВА" https://usmalos.com/zashhita-ot-chipizaczii/mirovoe-pravitelstvo-i-totalnyj-kontrol/himtrejly-smertelnoe-oruzhie-apokalipsisa 

ЗАЩИТА ОТ ЧИПИЗАЦИИ  https://bit.ly/3XRvfPj

Архив Сайта — https://victoriara.ru/files/USMALOSARHIV.zip  (250 МБ). Сайт из архивной версии можно просматривать автономно (без подключения к интернет).


food supplyvaccinationsurvivaltechnologytranshumanismhungertotalchippingcoronaviruskoronavirusgenocidluciferinnanotechnologieevacuation population control

