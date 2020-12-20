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This is what's happening to our elderly!
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105 views • December 20, 2020
Not only are they taking control over our freedoms but they are taking control over who lives and dies. Now denying access to our loved ones. A phony virus has allowed them to separate us from our parents in care homes where they can openly and blatantly drop proper care protocol. If it's not happening where you are, just give it some time and it will be unless you WAKE THE "H" UP!
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