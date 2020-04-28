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Demons are Real and Jesus Saves - My Testimony
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56 views • April 28, 2020
This video is mirrored from the Kingdom Child YouTube channel which you can visit at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJCeFd-fc0k
This video is my personal testimony on how I came to believe in Jesus Christ and how I became a born again believer.
If you want to see more, you can watch my testimony part 2 that is now on my channel: https://youtu.be/0B8XfGmddRs
I hope you are blessed by this video.
Romans 10:9-10 King James Version (KJV)
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com or Subscribe to my New channel on LBRY at https://lbry.tv/@sonofthelight:4 and Help give youtube the final flick it deserves.
This video is my personal testimony on how I came to believe in Jesus Christ and how I became a born again believer.
If you want to see more, you can watch my testimony part 2 that is now on my channel: https://youtu.be/0B8XfGmddRs
I hope you are blessed by this video.
Romans 10:9-10 King James Version (KJV)
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com or Subscribe to my New channel on LBRY at https://lbry.tv/@sonofthelight:4 and Help give youtube the final flick it deserves.
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