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The Lord's Prayer... Line by line
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18 views • October 01, 2020
We're all familiar with the Lord's prayer, even if we're not particularly religious. But how many of us repeat the lines of this prayer from Jesus Christ each day without considering what it all means, and how our lives should be changing as a result of this sincere prayer? In this video, we will look at how the awesome power of God shines through in what Jesus taught us to pray, and in so doing, you will understand the Lord's prayer in a radically new way.
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