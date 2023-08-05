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You Are In a World of Sleeping Human Beings
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
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114 views • August 05, 2023

In this answer to a viewer's question, Guy explains that what we don't like about other people is what we want from them. If we didn't want something, then there would be no problem with another person's bad behavior. The task is to see that we have lived unconsciously from a nature that rejects anything that doesn't meet its approval.

Join us every week for FREE ONLINE CLASSES on Wednesdays at 7pm Pacific Time and Sundays at 9:30am Pacific Time -when Guy Finley speaks live. Register at: guyfinley.org/light

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Life of Learning Foundation, founded and directed by author Guy Finley, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help sincere spiritual seekers realize a conscious relationship with the Divine. The Foundation is a Center for Spiritual Discovery and is a welcome harbor for anyone wishing to let go of harmful negative states such as stress, fear and resentment in favor of a life filled with more love, compassion, and excellence. We are a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates exclusively on the proceeds received from the sale of Guy Finley materials and charitable donations from our generous supporters.


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awakeningattentionresistanceconsciousnessexperienceimpressionexpectation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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