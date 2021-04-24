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CA. Cops Force Euthanize The Elderly & Handicapped
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102 views • April 24, 2021
I just have seen some data and videos where the Cops in CA. are holding and forcing injections and enjoying their high paid essential jobs- They are euthanizing these people and the rest of humanity stands and watches, and think they will have a choice- Those that were pregnant who received the Jab ; Hundreds of miscarriages and babies died inside the womb-
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