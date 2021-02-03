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The mRNA Vaccine Artificial Intelligence S.M.A.R.T. Grid
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1350 views • February 03, 2021
1. Dr Carrie Madej is a Medical Director and vaccine researcher from the United States. In this interview with Ramola D she shares her knowledge around the new mRNA vaccines and how governments, tech companies and Big Pharma are not telling us the whole story.
2. @1h9m6s... Synthetic S.M.A.R.T. Virus Digitizes DNA and links Humans to A.I. via 5G.
When transhumanists think of viruses they do not imagine them in the same way that everyone else does. To us, a virus is a purely biological thing, however, to a transhumanist it can be a lighter-than-air(static-lift) nanotube delivery array, an integral component of a bio-cybernetic operating system, or even an EMF spatial vectoring photon capable of targeting individual cells. Scientists can now readily convert between genetic code and computer code and the latter can be inserted into SMART viruses. With CRISPR technologies almost any sequence of DNA can be encoded into the genomes of living organisms, compiled into complex SMART algorithms, and then embedded into made-to-order viruses for use by governments and private contractors.
Synthetic DNA can be encoded and controlled by a computer. Using CRISPR, synthetic DNA can be placed into a virus and used as a vector to infect and spread embedded code within living human cells allowing them to be manipulated by artificial intelligence. Viruses can be activated by SMART technology. Every DNA base pair has a particular resonance frequency and if you hit the correct frequency it opens like a light conducting unit. All you need is the right sequence of frequencies and you can activate a light function to create a psychotronic effect. Switching is obtained using photonic logic at the molecular level.
An invasive payload of nano-fibre-optics and smart-dust mind viruses have been circulating the globe since the early 1990's thanks to ubiquitous chemtrail spraying by the military. These self-replicating nanobots piggy-back onto the body's central nervous system creating a secondary electrical circuit which acts as foundational support for SMART viruses and synthetic vaccine components.
Nanobot encapsulating synapses in the brain...
http://www.dataasylum.com/mindcontrol-chemtrails-summary.html
We have been deliberately 'infected' with a hardware system in the form of SMART viruses and nanotech fibre-optics - and now the globalists want to introduce a 'cure' for that infection in the form of a 'vaccine'. This vaccine is actually an operating system that is made up of hundreds of scientific patents developed over many decades by Big Tech, Big Pharma and the military. This DNA altering software is made up of millions of nanotech EMF sensors with the capacity to 'infect' the living cells of the recipient with synthetic computational DNA turning them into a bio-cyber read & write SMART device.
These mRNA vaccines are a vital component of the transhumanist software takeover that technocrats have been working on since the 1950's - and while we couldn't say no to the nano-fiber-optic secondary nervous systems that have been built inside us, or the smart-dust viruses that we now breath in and out as we go about our day, we can certainly say no to the software that is required to make it all work.
As evidenced by the number of masks being worn in public places, it is becoming clear that not all of us are going to make it. The state-school indoctrination, the mindless brainwashing by the media, the subtle mind altering EMF frequency effects that are broadcast 24/7 on already existing telco networks, have been too much for a lot of people to handle and they have simply lost their way. When they're all vaccinated and wirelessly connected to the new Quantum Financial System via Bill Gates' 060606 'brain to A.I. interface' it will be game over for the mask wearers.
We will still be here though so we should keep sharing knowledge so that it reaches a critical mass in time for us to stop the rot - and grow some vegetables in the back garden in case it doesn't.
Bill Gates has the patent that will connect you to the A.I. Quantum Computer. Vaccine Small Print - Blockchain Brainwave Monitoring...
https://lbry.tv/@psychoNWO:9/The-not-so-obvious-patent-Is-this-really-about-block-chain-mining:f?r=DGkLp8wHymQsGq3i2kx7DJRKKmCesvUd
VIRUS NANOTECHNOLOGY - Vaccines .. Terahertz Frequencies and the ID2020 Blockchain Agenda...
https://lbry.tv/@psychoNWO:9/Terahertz-Frequencies-and-the-Coronavirus-Nanotechnology-Blockchain-Identity-Agenda:5?r=DGkLp8wHymQsGq3i2kx7DJRKKmCesvUd
The LBRY app can be downloaded here...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@psychoNWO:9
Thanks to Ramola D...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrcQ5JFUqWnniYozQhGnRhQ
Dr Carrie Madej...
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
Son of Perdition channel...
https://www.youtube.com/c/AbaddonApollyon888/videos
2. @1h9m6s... Synthetic S.M.A.R.T. Virus Digitizes DNA and links Humans to A.I. via 5G.
When transhumanists think of viruses they do not imagine them in the same way that everyone else does. To us, a virus is a purely biological thing, however, to a transhumanist it can be a lighter-than-air(static-lift) nanotube delivery array, an integral component of a bio-cybernetic operating system, or even an EMF spatial vectoring photon capable of targeting individual cells. Scientists can now readily convert between genetic code and computer code and the latter can be inserted into SMART viruses. With CRISPR technologies almost any sequence of DNA can be encoded into the genomes of living organisms, compiled into complex SMART algorithms, and then embedded into made-to-order viruses for use by governments and private contractors.
Synthetic DNA can be encoded and controlled by a computer. Using CRISPR, synthetic DNA can be placed into a virus and used as a vector to infect and spread embedded code within living human cells allowing them to be manipulated by artificial intelligence. Viruses can be activated by SMART technology. Every DNA base pair has a particular resonance frequency and if you hit the correct frequency it opens like a light conducting unit. All you need is the right sequence of frequencies and you can activate a light function to create a psychotronic effect. Switching is obtained using photonic logic at the molecular level.
An invasive payload of nano-fibre-optics and smart-dust mind viruses have been circulating the globe since the early 1990's thanks to ubiquitous chemtrail spraying by the military. These self-replicating nanobots piggy-back onto the body's central nervous system creating a secondary electrical circuit which acts as foundational support for SMART viruses and synthetic vaccine components.
Nanobot encapsulating synapses in the brain...
http://www.dataasylum.com/mindcontrol-chemtrails-summary.html
We have been deliberately 'infected' with a hardware system in the form of SMART viruses and nanotech fibre-optics - and now the globalists want to introduce a 'cure' for that infection in the form of a 'vaccine'. This vaccine is actually an operating system that is made up of hundreds of scientific patents developed over many decades by Big Tech, Big Pharma and the military. This DNA altering software is made up of millions of nanotech EMF sensors with the capacity to 'infect' the living cells of the recipient with synthetic computational DNA turning them into a bio-cyber read & write SMART device.
These mRNA vaccines are a vital component of the transhumanist software takeover that technocrats have been working on since the 1950's - and while we couldn't say no to the nano-fiber-optic secondary nervous systems that have been built inside us, or the smart-dust viruses that we now breath in and out as we go about our day, we can certainly say no to the software that is required to make it all work.
As evidenced by the number of masks being worn in public places, it is becoming clear that not all of us are going to make it. The state-school indoctrination, the mindless brainwashing by the media, the subtle mind altering EMF frequency effects that are broadcast 24/7 on already existing telco networks, have been too much for a lot of people to handle and they have simply lost their way. When they're all vaccinated and wirelessly connected to the new Quantum Financial System via Bill Gates' 060606 'brain to A.I. interface' it will be game over for the mask wearers.
We will still be here though so we should keep sharing knowledge so that it reaches a critical mass in time for us to stop the rot - and grow some vegetables in the back garden in case it doesn't.
Bill Gates has the patent that will connect you to the A.I. Quantum Computer. Vaccine Small Print - Blockchain Brainwave Monitoring...
https://lbry.tv/@psychoNWO:9/The-not-so-obvious-patent-Is-this-really-about-block-chain-mining:f?r=DGkLp8wHymQsGq3i2kx7DJRKKmCesvUd
VIRUS NANOTECHNOLOGY - Vaccines .. Terahertz Frequencies and the ID2020 Blockchain Agenda...
https://lbry.tv/@psychoNWO:9/Terahertz-Frequencies-and-the-Coronavirus-Nanotechnology-Blockchain-Identity-Agenda:5?r=DGkLp8wHymQsGq3i2kx7DJRKKmCesvUd
The LBRY app can be downloaded here...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@psychoNWO:9
Thanks to Ramola D...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrcQ5JFUqWnniYozQhGnRhQ
Dr Carrie Madej...
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
Son of Perdition channel...
https://www.youtube.com/c/AbaddonApollyon888/videos
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