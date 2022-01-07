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Being Primed for Rouge Planets like Planet X, Nibiru, Wormwood.. Why pre-tribe does not make sense.. Final Days Report , SJWellfire
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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Cover 2 articles that prime the pump and give science a pass about the incoming planet x, nibiru, and wormwood. We cover why pre-tribe rapture makes no sense. Further study can be found (have not scrubbed all content on these sites)
https://www.watchmanalexander.com/blog/rapture-top-ten
https://pbenson.me/2018/07/17/rapture-myth-needs-left-behind/
https://thetruthunveiled.com/the-rapture-doctrine-is-false/
http://sanderson1611.blogspot.com/search/label/After%20the%20Tribulation

Parable of the servant was talking about.
33 Take ye heed, watch and pray: for ye know not when the time is.34 For the Son of Man is as a man taking a far journey, who left his house, and gave authority to his servants, and to every man his work, and commanded the porter to watch.35 Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh, at even, or at midnight, or at the cockcrowing, or in the morning:36 Lest coming suddenly he find you sleeping.37 And what I say unto you I say unto all, Watch.
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Being Primed for Rouge Planets like Planet X, Nibiru, Wormwood.. Why pre-tribe does not make sense.. Final Days Report , SJWellfire
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nibiruplanet xwormwoodoccultpsyopget savedwheat vs taresgood shepardpretribe lie
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