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Being Primed for Rouge Planets like Planet X, Nibiru, Wormwood.. Why pre-tribe does not make sense.. Final Days Report , SJWellfire
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204 views • January 07, 2022
Cover 2 articles that prime the pump and give science a pass about the incoming planet x, nibiru, and wormwood. We cover why pre-tribe rapture makes no sense. Further study can be found (have not scrubbed all content on these sites)
https://www.watchmanalexander.com/blog/rapture-top-ten
https://pbenson.me/2018/07/17/rapture-myth-needs-left-behind/
https://thetruthunveiled.com/the-rapture-doctrine-is-false/
http://sanderson1611.blogspot.com/search/label/After%20the%20Tribulation
Parable of the servant was talking about.
33 Take ye heed, watch and pray: for ye know not when the time is.34 For the Son of Man is as a man taking a far journey, who left his house, and gave authority to his servants, and to every man his work, and commanded the porter to watch.35 Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh, at even, or at midnight, or at the cockcrowing, or in the morning:36 Lest coming suddenly he find you sleeping.37 And what I say unto you I say unto all, Watch.
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Being Primed for Rouge Planets like Planet X, Nibiru, Wormwood.. Why pre-tribe does not make sense.. Final Days Report , SJWellfire
https://www.watchmanalexander.com/blog/rapture-top-ten
https://pbenson.me/2018/07/17/rapture-myth-needs-left-behind/
https://thetruthunveiled.com/the-rapture-doctrine-is-false/
http://sanderson1611.blogspot.com/search/label/After%20the%20Tribulation
Parable of the servant was talking about.
33 Take ye heed, watch and pray: for ye know not when the time is.34 For the Son of Man is as a man taking a far journey, who left his house, and gave authority to his servants, and to every man his work, and commanded the porter to watch.35 Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh, at even, or at midnight, or at the cockcrowing, or in the morning:36 Lest coming suddenly he find you sleeping.37 And what I say unto you I say unto all, Watch.
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Being Primed for Rouge Planets like Planet X, Nibiru, Wormwood.. Why pre-tribe does not make sense.. Final Days Report , SJWellfire
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